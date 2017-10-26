Court asked to decide whether to limit electronics searches

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court is being asked to decide whether government agents can search cellphones and laptops at airports without a search warrant.

The American Civil Liberties Union argues that warrantless searches of personal information on electronic devices are unconstitutional, and that significant privacy interests are at stake.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond hears arguments Thursday in the case of a Turkish national convicted of trying to illegally smuggle weapons parts to Turkey.