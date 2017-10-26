Cuba presents detailed defence against sonic attack charges
HAVANA — Cuba has presented its most detailed
In a half-hour, prime-time special titled "Alleged Sonic Attacks," Cuban officials attempted on Thursday to undermine the Trump administration's assertion that 24 U.S. officials or their relatives had been subjected to deliberate attacks by a still-undetermined culprit. Many officials reported being subjected to loud, grating noises before falling ill. The U.S. has not accused Cuba of carrying out the attacks, but says that Cuba had not met its obligation to protect diplomats on its territory.
The television special pointed out what it alleged was a lack of evidence for the U.S. accusations.
