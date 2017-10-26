Delaware man charged with hate crime for threats to neighbour
DELAWARE CITY, Del. — Police have charged a Delaware man with a hate crime after he allegedly told authorities he was considering throwing Molotov cocktails at the home of
The News Journal in Wilmington reports 64-year-old Gerard Medvec of Delaware City had been spying on his
Court documents show Medvec me with Delaware City's police chief earlier this month to discuss his concerns about Muslims entering the U.S.
A few weeks later, a psychiatric social worker visited the home along with police. Officers saw two semi-automatic rifles in the home, and noticed Medvec had a pistol in his waistband. He was arrested Friday.
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com
