Doctor who pushed beach access recognized on national list

JACKSON, Miss. — The National Register of Historic Places now includes the office of an African-American physician who pushed to desegregate beaches on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The National Park Service recently approved the listing for the Biloxi office of Dr. Gilbert Mason Sr., who died in 2006.

Mason practiced medicine in Biloxi for a decade before he had an office built in 1966 near downtown.

Starting in 1959, he led "wade-in" protests to challenge segregated public beaches in Biloxi. A federal court ruled in 1968 that Mississippi Gulf Coast beaches were open to all.