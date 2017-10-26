El Salvador seizes 1.7 tons of cocaine from sublike boat

MEXICO CITY — Officials in El Salvador say the country's navy has seized nearly 1.7 metric tons of cocaine from a semi-submergible boat off the country's Pacific coast.

Video of the seizure shows the boat had a completely sealed deck and a small, sub-like bridge that stood above the water.

The prosecutors' office announced Thursday the drugs were probably worth $42 million on the street.

Three Colombian crew members and one Guatemalan man were detained on the boat about 265 miles (425 kilometres ) off the coast.