Fire destroys more than a quarter of Brazilian national park

SAO PAULO — Brazil's Environment Ministry says arson may be the cause of a wildfire that has destroyed more than a quarter of a national park in the central state of Goias over the past two weeks.

The ministry says on its website that nearly 160,000 acres of the 595,000-acre Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park has burned. The park is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is home to many orchid species as well as wildlife including armadillos, jaguars and toucans.