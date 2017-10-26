Former Washington University dean sentenced for child porn

ST. LOUIS — A former dean at Washington University in St. Louis has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison in a federal child pornography case.

Justin Carroll was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of access with intent to view child pornography.

Carroll is a 67-year-old former dean of students who spent 36 years at Washington University. He was indicted in January, placed on leave that month, and formally retired in February.