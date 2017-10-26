German coalition negotiators set to tackle migration

BERLIN — The potential partners in Germany's next government are beginning to tackle some of the trickiest issues, with conservatives insisting on limits to the number of migrants the country accepts.

Last month's election left Chancellor Angela Merkel trying to form an unprecedented coalition that brings together her conservative Union bloc, the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens.

Exploratory talks started last week. On Thursday, negotiators are planning to begin tackling issues such as migration, a topic that divides the prospective partners.