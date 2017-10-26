Immigrant child with cerebral palsy detained after surgery

HOUSTON — Immigration advocates are protesting the case of a 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy now potentially facing deportation after having to cross a Border Patrol checkpoint for emergency gallbladder surgery.

The 10-year-old, Rosa Maria Hernandez, was taken this week from the Texas border city of Laredo to a Corpus Christi children's hospital. A family attorney says agents let her through a checkpoint separating the cities, but followed her and a cousin to the hospital, and refused to release her after the surgery. Rosa Maria is in the U.S. without legal permission.

She was instead taken to a federal facility for unaccompanied minors in San Antonio, where she could be held for several weeks.