Indicted NY prosecutor says he plans to retire

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A district attorney on eastern Long Island who was indicted on charges that he helped cover up the beating of a handcuffed prisoner by a police chief says he will retire.

Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota made the announcement Thursday.

He said he has notified Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of his decision.

Spota, a Democrat, and the chief of his anti-corruption bureau, Christopher McPartland, are accused of obstructing an FBI investigation that led to the conviction of former county Police Chief James Burke.

Both pleaded not guilty at their arraignment Wednesday in federal court on Long Island.