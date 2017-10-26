Judge to consider trying teen as adult in parent death case

AUGUSTA, Maine — The case of a Maine teenager charged with stabbing his parents to death is returning to court, where prosecutors hope he will be tried as an adult.

Officials played a recording Wednesday of the 911 call about the killings made by Andrew Balcer (BAHL'-sur), who was 17 at the time of the stabbings. He's charged with killing Antonio and Alice Balcer last Halloween in Winthrop.

Andrew Balcer's defence attorney is expected to argue against trying him as an adult on Thursday. The judge has said he expects to issue a ruling later in writing.