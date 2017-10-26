Judge to consider trying teen as adult in parent death case
AUGUSTA, Maine — The case of a Maine teenager charged with stabbing his parents to death is returning to court, where prosecutors hope he will be tried as an adult.
Officials played a recording Wednesday of the 911 call about the killings made by Andrew Balcer (BAHL'-sur), who was 17 at the time of the stabbings. He's charged with killing Antonio and Alice Balcer last Halloween in Winthrop.
The judge heard a recording Wednesday of Balcer talking to police a few hours after the killings. He told police his mother was hugging him in his bedroom when he stuck a knife into her back. He then attacked his father.
