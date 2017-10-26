Maryland hopes to begin dispensing medical marijuana soon

SALISBURY, Md. — A Maryland facility has become the first on the state's Eastern Shore to be given a medical marijuana dispensary license as businesses in the state prepare to finally begin distributing the drug.

The Daily Times reports Peninsula Alternative Health in Salisbury received a license from the Medical Cannabis Commission earlier this week.

Maryland legalized medical marijuana in 2013, but delays have prevented patients from actually receiving the drug. The commission now hopes that licensed facilities will be able to distribute product by the end of the year.

Peninsula's chief executive, Anthony Darby, said more than 300 patients have pre-registered to obtain medical marijuana from the facility, more than the company anticipated.

The Salisbury facility is one of six to receive a license so far statewide.

