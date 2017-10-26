Maryland man convicted on charges he drove car into NSA gate

BALTIMORE — A federal jury has convicted a 43-year-old Baltimore man on charges including carjacking after he rammed a stolen car into a security gate at Fort Meade, Maryland, back in 2015.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Baltimore announced the convictions Thursday against Dontae Small, who faces up to 30 years in prison at sentencing in February.

Small was driving a stolen vehicle in October 2015 when he was spotted near a mall, setting off a police chase. Authorities say he then crashed into a gate at the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, located just off a major highway near the mall. He hid overnight in a storm drain before being found and arrested.