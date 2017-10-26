Navy rescues Honolulu women who were lost at sea for months
HONOLULU — Two Honolulu women and their dogs have been rescued after being lost at sea for months while trying to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti.
The U.S. Navy rescued the women on Wednesday after a Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted them about 900 miles southeast of Japan and alerted the U.S. Coast Guard.
The USS Ashland arrived early the next day, the Navy said in a statement released Thursday.
The women, identified by the Navy as Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba, lost their engine in bad weather in late May but believed they could still reach Tahiti.
After two months the women began making distress calls, but there were no vessels close and they were too far out to sea for the signals to be detected by officials on land.
