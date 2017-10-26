New York winery closes after liquor license suspended
CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. — A Long Island winery has shut down after the New York State Liquor Authority suspended its license, with officials accusing patrons of engaging in public sex, brawls and other rowdy
The owners of Vineyard 48 in Cutchogue (kuht-CHAWG') announced Wednesday they have
Crowley says the winery would have to reapply for a license if it wanted to reopen.
The SLA said the business repeatedly served extremely intoxicated customers to the point where it strained local police services and caused "havoc" for
A local official said police had been observing the winery for a while for zoning violations.
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
