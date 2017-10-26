New York winery closes after liquor license suspended

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. — A Long Island winery has shut down after the New York State Liquor Authority suspended its license, with officials accusing patrons of engaging in public sex, brawls and other rowdy behaviour .

The owners of Vineyard 48 in Cutchogue (kuht-CHAWG') announced Wednesday they have cancelled their license and will close permanently. Newsday reports SLA spokesman Bill Crowley says the agency accepted the winery attorney's offer of a no contest plea to cancel the winery's license.

Crowley says the winery would have to reapply for a license if it wanted to reopen.

The SLA said the business repeatedly served extremely intoxicated customers to the point where it strained local police services and caused "havoc" for neighbours .

A local official said police had been observing the winery for a while for zoning violations.

