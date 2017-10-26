Pakistani in Hungary awaiting extradition for murder charge
BUDAPEST, Hungary — A Hungarian court says a Pakistani man wanted for murder in his homeland has been arrested and is awaiting extradition.
A Budapest court said Thursday that the 35-year-old man identified as Z.A. was caught trying to enter Hungary illegally with other migrants through its southern border.
The Hungarian court says the extradition concerns only his alleged involvement in a June 2015 murder. The suspect has denied the charge, saying he was in Greece at the time.
Since there is no death penalty in Hungary, authorities have asked Pakistan to guarantee that the suspect will not be executed if he is convicted.
