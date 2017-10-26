Pakistani in Hungary awaiting extradition for murder charge

BUDAPEST, Hungary — A Hungarian court says a Pakistani man wanted for murder in his homeland has been arrested and is awaiting extradition.

A Budapest court said Thursday that the 35-year-old man identified as Z.A. was caught trying to enter Hungary illegally with other migrants through its southern border.

Austrian authorities, who co-operated in his capture, say the man is known as the "Pakistani Butcher," suspected of 70 murders.

The Hungarian court says the extradition concerns only his alleged involvement in a June 2015 murder. The suspect has denied the charge, saying he was in Greece at the time.