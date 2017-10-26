Paris city hall condemns "sugar daddy" mobile advert

Paris city hall has called adverts for a dating
website
linking students with rich men and women "shameful," and says it will work with police to remove the ads from the city.
The RichmeetBeautiful
website
has been displaying a large mobile billboard across Paris, encouraging students to get in touch with "sugar daddies" and "sugar mamas" to subsidize their studies.
It reads: "Romance, passion and no student loan, go out with a sugar daddy or sugar mama."
France's gender equality minister Marlene Schiappa said on Thursday she will look into whether the dating
website
for people above 18 is encouraging prostitution.
The
website
describes itself as a place where people can be "open and honest" in defining the conditions of their relationship.