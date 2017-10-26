Paris city hall condemns "sugar daddy" mobile advert

Paris city hall has called adverts for a dating website linking students with rich men and women "shameful," and says it will work with police to remove the ads from the city.

The RichmeetBeautiful website has been displaying a large mobile billboard across Paris, encouraging students to get in touch with "sugar daddies" and "sugar mamas" to subsidize their studies.

It reads: "Romance, passion and no student loan, go out with a sugar daddy or sugar mama."

France's gender equality minister Marlene Schiappa said on Thursday she will look into whether the dating website for people above 18 is encouraging prostitution.