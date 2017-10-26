Philadelphia Fire Department arson dog set to retire

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Fire Department is sending off a pup whose keen snout sniffed out accelerants at hundreds of fire scenes over a storied career.

Chance, a black Labrador retriever whose six-and-a-half years scouring scenes for gasoline and other chemicals used to start fires, is scheduled to be honoured on Thursday as part of his retirement.

The nearly 9-year-old canine was part of the Arson and Explosives Task Force and has responded to about 900 fire scenes in his career.

His handler, Lt. George Werez, will continue to look after him.