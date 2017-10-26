Police grooming policy waived for No-Shave November
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Police in one Connecticut town have waived their department's grooming policy ahead of No-Shave November.
The Connecticut Post reports the Fairfield Police Department announced Wednesday they will allow officers to grow their facial hair in support of the national campaign.
Members of the Fairfield Police Department are encouraged to donate the money they would spend on shaving equipment to cancer causes.
The department is also fundraising through No-Shave November's
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com
