Police investigate shooting death of Kansas City lawyer
A
A
Share via Email
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating the death of a lawyer who was shot in his front yard moments after he walked his children to school.
Pickert was killed Wednesday in the upscale Brookside area of Kansas City. Police said Pickert's wife heard a gunshot and then found her husband fatally injured outside.
Investigators interviewed a man who owns a white van seen in the
Thompson provided no other details about the investigation.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
From seaside to CEO: Halifax's Megan Leslie named new president of World Wildlife Fund Canada
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax with heavy rain, strong winds expected
-
Nova Scotia off-duty police officer accused of assaulting woman in domestic dispute
-
'She was sensational:' New Brunswick dentist killed at conference in Alberta