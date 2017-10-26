Police: Post about Tulsa human trafficking ring false

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a post circulating on social media about a human trafficking ring in Tulsa was fabricated.

The post first appeared on the social media app Nextdoor. The post said a man tried to persuade the poster's 14-year-old son to get into his truck. The post said that when teen's mother called police to make a report, he was told of an "active 'Child Trafficking' targeting Tulsa right now."

Tulsa Police Department spokesman Adam Ashley says there's no evidence to support the claim. He also says police haven't identified any victims and no one has called the department to file a report on the matter.