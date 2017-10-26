Pope encourages young US immigrants to keep dreaming

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is encouraging young immigrants who may be affected by the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting them from deportation to keep dreaming.

Speaking by video hookup with young people in Texas, Puerto Rico and a handful of Latin American nations, Francis urged all countries to welcome immigrants and for newcomers to respect the laws of the places they are living.

President Donald Trump has said he is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program and asked Congress to come up with an alternative.