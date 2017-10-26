Prosecutor says gender-fluid Iowa teen was kidnapped, killed
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
KEOKUK, Iowa — A prosecutor says a gender-fluid Iowa teenager was kidnapped, suffocated and executed by two cousins who believed the teen was a cute girl.
Prosecutor Christopher Perras detailed the 2016 death of 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson in opening statements Thursday at the trial of Jorge Sanders-Galvez.
Perras said Johnson "was a friendly high school student with a bright future" who sometimes dressed as a girl. Relatives say Johnson identified as both male and female.
Perras says Johnson was wearing a pink headband and hair extensions when Sanders-Galvez and his cousin saw the teen at a store.
Perras says the men followed Johnson in their car, then took the teen to a Burlington home. He says a struggle ensued during a sexual encounter, and the men suffocated Johnson, shot the teen and dumped the body in an alley.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police investigating after $12,000 worth of equipment stolen from business
-
Nova Scotia off-duty police officer accused of assaulting woman in domestic dispute
-
Halifax police seek suspect they say stabbed woman, tried to steal her purse
-