Puerto Rican dog killed in Philly fire survived 2 hurricanes

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia animal shelter says one of two dogs killed when a restaurant fire spread to a pet store had recently arrived from Puerto Rico after surviving two hurricanes.

Saved Me, a no-kill shelter, says in a Facebook post that Yogi was around 4 years old. The shepherd mix was flown to Philadelphia after the shelter he was in was destroyed by Hurricane Maria.

The second dog was a Chihuahua mix named Precious, and had been taken from a hoarding situation in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The shelter says "both were learning that people were good."

The fire at Bridget Foy's started in the basement early Wednesday and quickly spread.

Officials say the dogs were being held at Doggie Style, an adjacent pet store. They died of smoke inhalation.