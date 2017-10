VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuania, which borders Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, has signed a contract to get a permanent surface-to-air missile system within three years. Defence Minister Raimundas Karoblis says the country has "started to fill in a major gap in our national defence system."

Eirik Lie of Norway's Kongsberg company said Lithuania had chosen its NASAMS system.

Kongsberg said deal for the mid-range air defence system, signed Thursday, was worth 109 million euros ($128 million).

Lithuania says delivery of the system is scheduled to be start next year and be complete by 2021.