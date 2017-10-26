News / World

Rutte presents his 3rd government; moves Dutch to the right

Vice Prime Minister Kasja Ollongren, left, Prime Minister Mark Rute, center left, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, center, and vice Prime Minister Hugo de Jonge, right, take their spot as other ministers walk down the stairs for the official photo of the new Dutch government on the steps of Royal Palace Noordeinde in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Vice Prime Minister Kasja Ollongren, left, Prime Minister Mark Rute, center left, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, center, and vice Prime Minister Hugo de Jonge, right, take their spot as other ministers walk down the stairs for the official photo of the new Dutch government on the steps of Royal Palace Noordeinde in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has presented his third government, a new coalition that is set to move the Netherlands further to the right.

Rutte jettisoned the socialists from his team and the new centre -right coalition is now expected to focus on a series of tax cuts after years of austerity and measures to contain immigration.

European Union Council President Donald Tusk congratulated Rutte and said he was convinced the bloc's founding nation "will continue playing a dynamic and constructive role in the European Union."

The coalition is made up of Rutte's liberal VVD, the centrist D66, the Christian Democrats and the faith-based Christian Union party.

The March 15 election gave the coalition a narrow one-seat majority in the 150-seat lower house of the Dutch parliament.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular