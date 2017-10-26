Rutte presents his 3rd government; moves Dutch to the right
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has presented his third government, a new coalition that is set to move the Netherlands further to the right.
Rutte jettisoned the socialists from his team and the new
European Union Council President Donald Tusk congratulated Rutte and said he was convinced the bloc's founding nation "will continue playing a dynamic and constructive role in the European Union."
The coalition is made up of Rutte's liberal VVD, the centrist D66, the Christian Democrats and the faith-based Christian Union party.
The March 15 election gave the coalition a narrow one-seat majority in the 150-seat lower house of the Dutch parliament.
