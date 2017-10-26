Serbian retirees demand pension hikes after austerity cuts

BELGRADE, Serbia — Several hundred Serbian pensioners have rallied in Belgrade to demand that the government increase pensions which were reduced as part of austerity measures agreed with the International Monetary Fund.

The pensioners gathered Thursday in a central square carrying banners such as "Stop lying!" or "Thieves are doing just fine, what about us?"

The Serbian government has cut pensions as part of a package designed to curb public spending as the country seeks to stabilize its economy and attract foreign investment.