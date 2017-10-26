Shenandoah National Park included in fee hike proposal

WAYNESBORO, Va. — Visitors to Shenandoah National Park during its busiest months would face a steep fee increase under a National Park Service proposal to address a backlog of maintenance and infrastructure projects.

The popular park is one of 17 included in the proposal, which the Park Service says would raise $70 million a year.

The News Leader reports that the Shenandoah National Park's daily entrance fee for one car is currently $25. That would jump up to $70 for one to seven days.

The cost of an annual pass would also increase, rising from $50 to $75.

Other affected parks include Yellowstone in Wyoming, Acadia in Maine, the Grand Canyon in Arizona, and Denali in Alaska.