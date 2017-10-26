Small undersea quake occurs off Southern California
A
A
Share via Email
LOMPOC, Calif. — A light earthquake has occurred under the ocean off Southern California's Point Conception.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4.3 tremor occurred at 1:38 p.m. Thursday and was
County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said there were no reports of damage.
Point Conception is about 145 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
From seaside to CEO: Halifax's Megan Leslie named new president of World Wildlife Fund Canada
-
Nova Scotia off-duty police officer accused of assaulting woman in domestic dispute
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax with heavy rain, strong winds expected
-
‘Rape culture’ in Vancouver nightlife scene spurs #MeToo push