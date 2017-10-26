Speaker: People don't care about senator's Trump criticism

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan says people aren't interested in a Republican senator's scathing criticisms of President Donald Trump.

Sen. Jeff Flake gave a blistering speech about Trump this week. The Arizona Republican says he won't be complicit in the president's dishonesty and undermining of democratic ideals. Flake says he won't seek re-election next year.

A reporter asked Ryan Thursday if he shares Flake's concerns.

The Wisconsin Republican says, "I don't think the American people care about that." He says people want lawmakers to solve problems and not spend time yelling at each other.

He says when Republicans call each other names, it accomplishes nothing.