Splintering Catalonia throws Spain into uncharted waters

BARCELONA, Spain — It's a key day in the standoff between Spain and the Catalonia region.

The Catalan president could defuse Spain's deepest political crisis in decades by calling a snap regional election. Or he could crystalize separatist threats by formalizing an independence declaration, something that could land him in jail.

Carles Puigdemont is expected to announce his decision at a session in the regional parliament in Barcelona that starts Thursday and could stretch into Friday.