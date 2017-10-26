Supreme Court justices to celebrate Harvard Law bicentennial

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Several justices on the nation's highest court are heading to Massachusetts to celebrate the bicentennial of Harvard Law School.

Chief Justice John Roberts will be joined by Justices Anthony Kennedy, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and retired Justice David Souter at Thursday's event on campus. They are all Harvard Law School alumni.

Roberts is expected to give remarks. Harvard Law School Dean John Manning will then lead a conversation with the justices.

The 200th birthday celebration continues on Friday. Members of Congress including Democrat Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Republican Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Democrat Tim Kaine of Virginia are all expected to take part.