Swedish PM: Border checks needed until EU system improves
COPENHAGEN — Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says border checks within the European Union won't disappear "as long as order and security can't be guaranteed."
Lofven says the identification checks at borders will continue "as long as we do not have a well-functioning system in the EU."
He says the controls were "a necessary evil for some time."
He spoke Thursday on his view for Europe's future at the Uppsala University, 50