Thailand grieves in elaborate final goodbye to King Bhumibol

The symbolic urn is transported during the funeral procession of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. A ceremony in an ornate throne hall Thursday morning began the transfer of the remains of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej to his spectacular golden crematorium in the royal quarter of Bangkok after a year of mourning for the monarch Thais hailed as "Father." (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

BANGKOK — Tearful Thais clad in black are mourning on Bangkok's streets or at viewing areas around the nation as elaborate funeral ceremonies steeped in centuries of royal tradition are held for King Bhumibol Adulyadej (POO-mee-pon AH-dun-yaa-det).

Three separate and intensely solemn processions involving the current king, thousands of troops, a golden palanquin, a chariot and a royal gun carriage were moving a ceremonial urn representing Bhumibol's remains from the Dusit Maha Prasad Throne Hall to the newly built crematorium.

A ceremonial urn was at the centre of Thursday's processions, including one led by King Maha Vajiralongkorn in which the golden container was placed upon the Great Victory Chariot. As it passed, the mourners lining the parade route prostrated themselves in a show of reverence for the late monarch.

