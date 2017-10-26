The Latest: At least 4 dead in Finland train crash

HELSINKI — The Latest on train crash in southern Finland (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Police in Finland say that at least four people have been killed in a train crash in the south of the country.

The crash happened early Thursday in Raseborg, about 85 kilometres (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki, and to the capital.

The victims reportedly were soldiers and Finland's defence minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted that Thursday "had started with grim news" and "I feel grief."

___

10:20 a.m.

Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland.

The FNB news agency says that eight other people who have been injured in the crash have been taken to hospitals in Raseborg, about 85 kilometres (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki, and to the capital.