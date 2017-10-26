The Latest: Cuomo returns from storm-ravaged Puerto Rico
A
A
Share via Email
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's visit to Puerto Rico (all times local):
8:30 p.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has returned from a second trip to Puerto Rico to assess recovery efforts and bring further supplies and personnel to assist the hurricane ravaged U.S. territory.
Thursday's one-day visit by the Democratic governor was his second following Hurricane Maria. He says the trip showed Puerto Rico will need years of assistance and billions of dollars of funding.
Cuomo criticized the federal government's response as slow but said New York will assist the island as long as help is needed.
The governor, considered a possible 2020 White House contender,
The state has sent tons of supplies and hundreds of personnel including members of the New York National Guard and state police.
___
9:54 a.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is headed back to Puerto Rico as the state continues to help the U.S. territory recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.
The Democrat departed Thursday morning and was expected to return to New York later in the evening.
Before his departure, Cuomo criticized the federal government's response to the hurricane, saying the recovery will take years and require many billions of dollars. He said New York will assist the island as long as help is needed.
The governor, considered a possible White House contender in 2020,
The state has sent tons of supplies and hundreds of personnel including members of the New York National Guard and state police.
___
5:55 a.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is headed back to Puerto Rico as the state continues to help the U.S. territory recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.
The Democrat's office announced late Wednesday night that he will be departing from JFK Airport after making an announcement at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in one of the terminals. Cuomo plans to return to New York Thursday evening.
The governor
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man plans to take B.C., Alberta to court in order to prove Bigfoot exists
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax with heavy rain, strong winds expected
-
From seaside to CEO: Halifax's Megan Leslie named new president of World Wildlife Fund Canada
-
'She was sensational:' New Brunswick dentist killed at conference in Alberta