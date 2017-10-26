The Latest: Fire erupts in Cleveland National Forest
WILDOMAR, Calif. — The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local):
5:15 p.m.
A wildfire in Southern California's Cleveland National Forest is now estimated at more than 200 acres (81 hectares).
The fire was reported early Thursday afternoon in the Wildomar Off-Highway Vehicle area within the forest, about 70 miles (112
Forest officials tweeted that no structures are immediately threatened as the fire moves to the northeast.
The gusty Santa Ana winds that plagued Southern California earlier this week have vanished but temperatures remain very high and humidity levels are very low, meaning vegetation is very dry.
In Kern County, firefighters have contained 50
