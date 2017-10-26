The Latest: Mattis visits DMZ between North and South Korea
U.S.
Mattis is also visiting a U.S.-South Korean military observation post to peer into the North and get briefed on conditions along the border. The two countries have been separated by the border since a truce halted the Korean War in 1953.
Mattis is emphasizing the Trump administration's push for a diplomatic solution. But he's also said the U.S. is prepared to take military action if the North doesn't halt its development of missiles that could strike the mainland United States.
9:20 a.m.
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis is in South Korea to meet with the nation's top
On Thursday the Trump administration imposed sanctions on 10 North Korean officials and organizations over human rights abuses and censorship. And a U.S. official tells The Associated Press that a rare military exercise involving three of the U.S. Navy's aircraft carrier strike groups is being planned for next month in the Asia Pacific.
6:16 a.m.
The American
Jim Mattis is emphasizing the Trump administration's push for a diplomatic solution to the problem. But he also has warned that the U.S. is prepared to take military action if North Korea does not change course.
He will be meeting on Saturday with South Korean officials as part of an annual consultation on
Mattis is being joined in Seoul by the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Seoul in November.
