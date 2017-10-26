The Latest: Menendez defence says it will move for mistrial
NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
The trial has featured numerous heated exchanges between
The Democrat is charged with taking gifts including free flights from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen in exchange for lobbying for Melgen's business interests with government officials. The trial is in its eighth week.
Earlier Thursday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey testified on behalf of Menendez.
___
10:15 a.m.
Sens. Lindsey Graham and Cory Booker are testifying for Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez at his bribery trial.
Graham testified for six minutes Thursday in Newark, New Jersey, as a character witness for Menendez. The South Carolina Republican calls Menendez honest and trustworthy. He says he got to know Menendez while they worked on immigration reform and on national security issues affecting Israel.
Booker also testified that Menendez is trustworthy and honest.
An indictment accuses Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen of bribing Menendez in exchange for political influence.
Menendez is charged with accepting flights on Melgen's private jet and other gifts in exchange for helping him in an $8.9 million Medicare dispute and a stalled port security contract in the Dominican Republic.
Both men pleaded not guilty.
___
10 a.m.
Sens. Lindsey Graham and Cory Booker are testifying for Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez at his bribery trial.
Graham testified for six minutes Thursday in Newark, New Jersey, as a character witness for Menendez. The South Carolina Republican calls Menendez honest and trustworthy. He says he got to know Menendez while they worked on immigration reform and on national security issues affecting Israel.
Graham's office says he
Booker then took the stand to speak about his fellow New Jersey Democrat.
An indictment accuses Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen of bribing Menendez in exchange for political influence.
Menendez is charged with accepting flights on Melgen's private jet and other gifts in exchange for helping him in an $8.9 million Medicare dispute and a stalled port security contract in the Dominican Republic.
Both men pleaded not guilty.
___
9:30 a.m.
Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is set to testify for Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez at his bribery trial.
Graham's office said he is testifying Thursday in Newark, New Jersey, as a character witness for Menendez and will talk about their service together in the Senate.
His office says the South Carolina senator
An indictment accuses Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen of bribing Menendez in exchange for political influence.
Menendez is charged with accepting flights on Melgen's private jet and other gifts in exchange for helping him in an $8.9 million Medicare dispute and a stalled port security contract in the Dominican Republic.
Both men pleaded not guilty.
