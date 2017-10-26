The Latest: Pelosi: 'Show me the money' for opioid crisis

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and his speech on the opioid crisis (all times local):

1 p.m.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says her reaction to President Donald Trump's declaration of an opioids emergency is: "Show me the money."

The California Democrat told reporters Thursday that Trump has proposed cuts in programs aimed at opioids abuse like Medicaid. She says everyone agrees Congress must pay attention to the problem, but adds that the president's statements are "words without the money."

Trump was planning an afternoon speech to announce his action.

White House officials said Trump's declaration wouldn't provide new funds but would do things like expand access some rural areas have to medical services. They say they will press lawmakers to use end-of-year budget negotiations to add money to a public health emergency fund.

8:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump will direct his Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency under the Public Health Service Act.

That's according to senior White House officials, who were not authorized to publicly discuss plans before the announcement and briefed journalists on condition of anonymity.

The declaration does not come with specific funding. But officials say it will allow changes such as expended access to medical services in rural areas.

Trump will deliver a speech Thursday on fighting the opioid crisis. He's said an emergency designation will give his administration the "power to do things that you can't do right now."

Trump pledged during his campaign to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the

3:36 a.m.

President Donald Trump is poised to deliver a major speech Thursday on fighting the opioid epidemic, which now kills tens of thousands of Americans every year.

During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.

Once in office, Trump convened a commission to study the problem, chaired by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. And he has pledged to declare the crisis an emergency, freeing up additional money and resources.