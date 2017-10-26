The Latest: Soldier head wound described at Bergdahl hearing

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Latest on the sentencing hearing for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl (all times local):

1 p.m.

An Army National Guard sergeant has testified about seeing a fellow soldier shot in the head while searching for Bowe Bergdahl.

National Guard Staff Sgt. Jason Walters testified about the July 2009 mission during a sentencing hearing for Bergdahl.

Bergdahl faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to charges of misbehaviour before the enemy and desertion.

Walters said he saw blood fly from the head of a comrade who was shot in the head and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Wounds to several service members are part of prosecutors' case that Bergdahl deserves stiff punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009. He was held by Taliban allies for five years.

The judge recessed the hearing until Monday when the prosecution is expected to call its final witnesses.

___

3 a.m.

Prosecutors at the sentencing of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl are planning to present more evidence Thursday of soldiers' wounds and hardships during dangerous search missions for the soldier in Afghanistan, including one that left a Navy SEAL with a career-ending leg wound.

Bergdahl walked away from a remote post and was held by Taliban allies for five years. He pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehaviour before the enemy last week. He faces a maximum of life in prison, and prosecutors made no deal to limit his punishment.

The Army judge, Col. Jeffery R. Nance, said Wednesday he's still considering a defence motion to dismiss the case over comments by President Donald Trump that they say represent unfair command influence over the case.