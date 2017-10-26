The Latest: US gives Congress list of off-limits Russians

WASHINGTON — The Latest on U.S. sanctions against Russia(all times local):

The State Department says it's giving Congress a list of Russian defence and intelligence officials who are off-limits to anyone who wants to avoid getting hit by U.S. sanctions.

A law signed by President Donald Trump in August requires the administration to create the list as a way to punish Russia for interfering in the U.S. election. After a three-month grace period, anybody who does business with people on the list could themselves be punished with U.S. sanctions.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has approved the list and authorized it to be released. It was sent to Congress on Thursday and will be released publicly in the coming days.

Lawmakers from both parties have complained that the administration missed the Oct. 1 deadline to provide the list.

The former NATO secretary-general says Russian President Vladimir Putin "must be laughing" at how successfully he's undermined the credibility of Western democratic institutions.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen (AHN'-derz fohg RAHS'-moo-sihn) is now a top adviser to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. He tells The Associated Press that Putin achieved "much more than he could have ever dreamed" through a "very modest investment" in interfering with America's election.

Rasmussen is urging the Trump administration to end its "conflicting messages" on Russian aggression and U.S. responses. He says Putin will see weakness and exploit it.