Trump names Treasury official to be acting IRS commissioner
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The White House is naming a Treasury official to serve as acting commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, succeeding an IRS commissioner who has drawn the ire of congressional Republicans.
The White House says David Kautter will be acting IRS commissioner effective Nov. 13, allowing IRS Commissioner John Koskinen to complete his five-year term.
A group of House Republicans asked President Donald Trump to fire Koskinen in April. They accused the IRS of destroying evidence when Congress was investigating the tax agency for inappropriately singling out conservative groups for extra scrutiny.
Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, says "it's a failure of government" that Koskinen will be able to serve his full tenure. Walker says Koskinen abused the public trust and lied to Congress.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
From seaside to CEO: Halifax's Megan Leslie named new president of World Wildlife Fund Canada
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax with heavy rain, strong winds expected
-
Nova Scotia off-duty police officer accused of assaulting woman in domestic dispute
-
'She was sensational:' New Brunswick dentist killed at conference in Alberta