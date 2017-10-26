Trump names Treasury official to be acting IRS commissioner

WASHINGTON — The White House is naming a Treasury official to serve as acting commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, succeeding an IRS commissioner who has drawn the ire of congressional Republicans.

The White House says David Kautter will be acting IRS commissioner effective Nov. 13, allowing IRS Commissioner John Koskinen to complete his five-year term.

A group of House Republicans asked President Donald Trump to fire Koskinen in April. They accused the IRS of destroying evidence when Congress was investigating the tax agency for inappropriately singling out conservative groups for extra scrutiny.