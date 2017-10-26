US ambassador to UN arrives in Congo, to meet with Kabila

GOMA, Congo — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has arrived in Congo on her three-country Africa tour and visited a displaced persons' camp in North Kivu province.

Local opposition supporters took advantage of Haley's visit to stage demonstrations against President Joseph Kabila, who has been in power since 2001. Anger is growing in the vast Central African nation at the delay in holding elections, which were meant to take place late last year to replace Kabila.

Haley is expected to meet with Kabila and Congo's election commission before returning to the U.S.