US pending home sales flat in September
WASHINGTON — The number of people who signed contracts to buy homes was flat in September, reflecting an ongoing nationwide shortage of homes being listed for sale.
The National Association of Realtors says its pending home sales index was 106 in September, the same as August's revised number. It's the index's lowest point since a 104.7 reading in January of 2015 and 3.5
Regionally, the South saw a decline of 2.3
Homebuyers — particularly those searching for homes on the lower end of the price scale — are being stifled by rising home values, a limited selection of properties on the market and a shortage of savings. First-time buyers in September were 29
Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. Sales are typically completed a month or two after a contract is signed.