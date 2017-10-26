US rabbis to Israel: End alleged arms sales to Myanmar

JERUSALEM — A group of American rabbis is demanding that Israel halt the reported sales of arms to Myanmar, where hundreds of thousands of people have fled violence by government security forces.

T'ruah, a New York-based group of rabbis supporting human rights, says Thursday that 300 rabbis and cantors signed a petition calling for an end to the alleged arms sales.

Israel has not publicly commented on reports that it has sold weapons to Myanmar in the past. An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter, said Israel was conducting a "reassessment" of its arms sales to the country in light of the situation.