Wind Cave park workers thin bison herd

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Workers at South Dakota's Wind Cave National Park are rounding up bison to thin the herd, give inoculations and pull tail hairs for genetic analysis.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Wind Cave bison genes have been handed down undiluted since a handful of diverse ancestors from the Bronx Zoo arrived at the park in 1913.

Today, Wind Cave bison have 10 genetic variations that experts haven't seen anywhere else. The park is sending some younger bison to parks in other states to spread them out.

Trucks will carry 2-year-olds and yearlings to Arizona, Washington, Indiana and Kansas later this week. Bison too old or too young will return to the park's prairie.

Park officials say they remove 130 to 160 bison every two years to maintain the population.

___