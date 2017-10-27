1 dead, 1 arrested after chase, police shooting in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. — Authorities say one person is dead and another is in jail following a chase that led to a fatal police shooting on the Alabama coast.

Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters tells news outlets that officers were called to a Walmart because of suspicious activity in the parking lot Thursday afternoon.

He says a car was stolen before officers arrived, and police tracked down the vehicle. One man was arrested after a wreck, but another fled and is believed to have carjacked a second vehicle.

Authorities say shots were fired after another chase and an armed suspect was killed. Police haven't released further details, and it's unclear whether either suspect fired at police.