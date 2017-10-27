2019 Mitchell Corn Palace murals to honour the military

MITCHELL, S.D. — For one year, Mitchell's biggest tourist attraction will serve as a monument to the military.

City officials say the theme of the 2019 corn murals on the Corn Palace will be "A Salute to the Military." Specific designs will be released later.

The Corn Palace bills itself as the world's only palace dedicated to the commodity. It features murals made of hundreds of thousands of ears of corn and draws about 200,000 tourists each year.

Director Scott Schmidt says the military theme is timely given the recent christening of the USS South Dakota submarine.

The Daily Republic reports that it will be the first time since 1916 that the Corn Palace will feature a military theme.

