3 killed in Finnish train crash had sat on truck's deck
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
COPENHAGEN — Finnish police says the three soldiers killed when a train collided with a military truck at an unguarded railroad crossing had sat in the truck's open cargo deck.
A commuter train passenger also died in Thursday's crash in southern Finland.
Senior officer Ilkka Kantola says a total of 11 people were injured. All were in stable condition. Kantola said Friday those injured had not been questioned yet.
He said the truck was the first in a motorcade of five vehicles crossing the tracks near Raseborg, about 85